BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Wireless Telecom Group Inc
* Wireless Telecom Group announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 14 percent to $9.004 million
* Wireless Telecom Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Wireless Telecom Group Inc says "2016 was a challenging year"
* Wireless Telecom Group Inc - sees Q1 revenue for combined network solutions and test & measurement segments between $8.0 million - $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams