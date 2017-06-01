BRIEF-Fullsix signs contract to rent unit IT Service Management from Fallimento X22
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
June 1 Wisdom Sports Group:
* Hao Bin has been appointed as an executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017
Shen Wei has retired as an executive director
Italian banks a bright spot
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators have received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks, an official at the National Telecom Regulatory Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.