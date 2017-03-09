CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 10 Wisdom Sports Group:
* Consolidated net profit for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to be substantially increased
* Expected increase is mainly attributable to rapid growth in relevant revenue contributed by sports events in 2016
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner