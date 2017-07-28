FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wisdomtree Investments Q2 earnings per share $0.09
July 28, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Wisdomtree Investments Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍U.S. listed etf aum $43.2 billion at June 30, 2017, up 3.0% from March 31, 2017 due to net inflows and market appreciation​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍European listed aum was $1.5 billion at June 30, 2017, up 7.8% from March 31, 2017 primarily due to net inflows​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍Canadian listed aum was $91.5 million at June 30, 2017, up 25.5% from March 31, 2017 primarily due to net inflows​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

