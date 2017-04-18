April 18Wisesoft Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 13.5 million yuan to 15.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (13.5 million yuan)

* Says market promotion stage of new products as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lT2pXG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)