Feb 22 Wisetech Global Ltd:

* HY revenue from ordinary activities up 46% $71.1 million

* HY gross profit increased 43% or $18.0m to $59.5m

* Interim dividend 1.00 cent per security

* "Confirm our expectation of revenue growth for fy17 of 43% to 50%, revenue of $148m to $155m, EBITDA growth of 59% to 68% and EBITDA of $50m to $53m"