BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 22 Wisetech Global Ltd:
* HY revenue from ordinary activities up 46% $71.1 million
* HY gross profit increased 43% or $18.0m to $59.5m
* Interim dividend 1.00 cent per security
* "Confirm our expectation of revenue growth for fy17 of 43% to 50%, revenue of $148m to $155m, EBITDA growth of 59% to 68% and EBITDA of $50m to $53m" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.