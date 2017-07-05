BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Wisetech Global Ltd
* Asx alert-wtc to acquire brazilian customs solution provider, bysoft-wtc.ax
* Wisetech will pay $11.8m on completion plus a potential earnout payment for future revenue growth
* total purchase cost will be 3.8x 2018 Bysoft revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: