BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
March 23 Witbe Net SA:
* FY revenue 15.7 million euros ($16.9 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 2.3 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* FY net income 71,000 euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Expects a sustained and profitable growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)