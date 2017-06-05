UPDATE 4-Turkey sends Qatar food and soldiers, discusses Gulf tensions with Saudi
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
June 5 Omnitel Inc :
* Says wizit Co., Ltd has acquired 1.3 million shares(5.3 percent stake) of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 17.2 percent from 11.9 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NycSpS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.