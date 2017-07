July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Iain Wetherall, currently head of financial planning & control and investor relations, is promoted to Chief Financial Officer with effect from 01 August 2017

* Heiko Holm, currently head of technical services, is promoted to become Wizz Air's Chief Technical Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)