BRIEF-Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance
July 19, 2017 / 6:11 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Wizz Air increases Q1 profit by 50% to a record eur 58 million

* Passenger numbers increased 25% to 7.2 million

* Total revenue increased 28.6% to eur 469.3 million

* Company is today guiding towards higher end of a full year net profit guidance range of between eur 250m and eur 270m

* Ticket revenues increased 25.1% to eur 265.3 million

* Ancillary revenues grew 33.4% to eur 204.0 million

* Total cash at end of june 2017 was eur 1,064.3 million of which eur 911.7 million was free cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

