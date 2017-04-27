BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
April 27 WNS (Holdings) Ltd:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year earnings
* Q4 revenue rose 11.7 percent to $159.4 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $680 million to $713 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.74
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $143.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says revenue less repair payments* is expected to be between $680 million and $713 million for fy 2018
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd says expects adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.88 to $2.04 for fy 2018
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $677.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
TORONTO, June 15 Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.