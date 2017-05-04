BRIEF-Wilex says unit Heidelberg Pharma signs research agreement with Takeda
* SUBSIDIARY HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES
May 4 Wockhardt Ltd
* March quarter consol net loss 1.74 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 9.20 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees
* Says board approved issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis up to 12 billion rupees
* Says approved raising of funds by way of equity shares up to INR 10 billion
* Says growth in UK in current year remained subdued due to polito-economic adversities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SUBSIDIARY HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES
LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's main stock index was lifted by shares of financial firms on Monday, while energy companies got a boost as oil prices steadied after coming under pressure over the past month.