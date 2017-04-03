BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as CFO
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
April 3 Wockhardt Ltd
* Says Wockhardt receives acknowledgement of its breakthrough superdrug antibiotic WCK 5222 for phase iii clinical trial from us fda
* Says WCK 522 is a comibination of Zidebactaqm and Cafepime
* Says WCK 5222 is used for treatment of pneumonia
* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr. Corinne Epperly as U.S. Chief Operating Officer
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis at the eular 2017 annual meeting