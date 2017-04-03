April 3 Wockhardt Ltd

* Says Wockhardt receives acknowledgement of its breakthrough superdrug antibiotic WCK 5222 for phase iii clinical trial from us fda

* Says WCK 522 is a comibination of Zidebactaqm and Cafepime

* Says WCK 5222 is used for treatment of pneumonia