BRIEF- Seikagaku initiates phase II study of SI-613 for treatment of knee osteoarthritis in U.S.
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.
April 21 Wockhardt Ltd
* Says to consider raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.045 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government