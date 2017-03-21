BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical to repurchase 3.4 pct shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
March 21 Wockhardt Ltd
* Says FDA approved ANDA of piperacillin and tazobactam for injection usp, 40.5 g/vial, pharmacy bulk package submitted by co's unit
* ANDA was determined to be therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) Zosyn for injection 40.5g/vial Source text: bit.ly/2nZtj64 Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0712567.1), named synthesis method of dapagliflozin