BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
June 1 Wolfden Resources Corp:
* Wolfden announces increase to non-brokered flow-through private placement to up to $700,000
* Increasing size of non-brokered private placement to up to 4.4 million common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking
PARIS, June 21 Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner on Wednesday sealed his last air show deal before retiring, signing off with the conversion of ten orders to the new 737 MAX 10 model for Donghai Airlines in China, where near-record traffic growth is powering aviation.