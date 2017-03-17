UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Wolford AG:
* 9-month revenue 119.05 million euros ($128.30 million), down 7.5 percent
* 9-month EBIT loss 4.72 million euros versus profit 2.16 million euros year ago
* 9-month loss after tax 5.67 million euros versus profit of 0.70 million euros year ago
* Anticipates operating loss between 8.0 and 10.0 million euros excluding potential valuation effects which could arise within the context of prepating 2016/17 statements
* Not able to adhere to medium-term planning, now revising it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources