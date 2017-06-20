UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Wolseley Plc:
* Q3 trading profit at 254 million stg versus 232 million stg year ago
* Q3 revenue of 4.27 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago
* Net debt at April 30 of 1,132 million stg
* Q3 gross margin of 28.5 pct was 0.1 pct ahead of last year
* Name change to Ferguson Plc will become effective on 31 July 2017
* Q3 like-for-like revenue in the UK was 0.4 pct lower than last year including inflation of 3 pct
* In Q3, repairs, maintenance and improvement markets remained weak
* "Group expects trading profit for full year to be in line with current analyst consensus expectations" - CEO
* "Since end of period revenue growth has been broadly in line with Q3, gross margins and cost control have been good" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources