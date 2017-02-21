Feb 21 Wolseley Plc:

* Proposed merger of Tobler with Walter Meier

* Wolseley has signed an agreement to merge Tobler, its Swiss plumbing and heating business, with Walter Meier

* If it is completed, Wolseley expects to receive cash consideration of CHF117.8 million and a 39.2 pct minority holding