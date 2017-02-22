BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Wolters Kluwer NV CFO:
* Margin growth should be partially driven by expected lower restructuring costs
* Lower restructuring costs in 2017 should amount to 15-25 million euros ($15.8-26.3 million), down from 29 million euros in 2016
* Over last several yrs print decline between 8-10 percent and expects this to continue
* "As print becomes smaller in the portfolio, you see the opportunity for improved growth driven by digital"
* On US policy changes: "it's a bit uncertain where we stand today"
* China very small part of portfolio but believes it to be "very bright" in future
* Brazil short term results not that encouraging but believes longer term is encouraging Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9519 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07