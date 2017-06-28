UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 28 Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue hk$616.9 million versus hk$619.1 million
* Profit for year attributable to owners of company hk$271.2 million versus hk$239.9 million
* Proposes final dividend of hk4.9 cents per share and special dividend of hk2.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, June 28 A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia.