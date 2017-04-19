PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 19 Woodward Inc-
* Woodward reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 sales $500 million versus i/b/e/s view $499.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Overall, fiscal year 2017 guidance is unchanged
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.17, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share