UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Wool Industry Tria Alfa SA:
* Fy 2016 turnover at 0.6 million euros ($654,180.00) versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 net loss at 129,310 euros versus 243,344 euros year ago
* Fy 2016 EBITDA loss at 108,911 euros versus 207,941 euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 195,536 euros versus 42,670 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2qaeDGf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources