FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS down 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS down 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd:

* Group sales for 52 weeks ended 25 June 2017 increased by 3.0 pct compared to prior year

* Growth in second half was impacted by increasingly difficult trading conditions, in both South Africa and Australasia

* Woolworths South Africa's FY clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 1.4 pct, with price movement of 6.6 pct

* Sees FY adjusted diluted HEPS to decrease in the range of 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct to 408.1 cents to 430.7 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.