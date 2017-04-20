April 21 Woolworths Ltd
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential
arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their
home improvement joint venture.
* Woolworths will be able to conclude proposed transaction
with home consortium without consent of lowe's
* Lowe's is now required to sell its shares in joint venture
co, Hydrox Holdings Pty for a value determined by a third-party
independent expert as at 18 jan 2016
