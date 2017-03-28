BRIEF-Getinge says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 bln
* Says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 billion
March 28 Wooridul Huebrain Ltd :
* Says it will sell entire 260,000 shares of With Pharm for 1.43 billion won
* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in With Pharm after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9wPvQ2
* Biolife solutions executes supply agreement with adaptimmune for cryostor® use in spear t-cell platform
* Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma