June 21 Woosung I.B Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for other fund

* Maturity date is June 21, 2019, coupon rate is 4.264 percent and yield to maturity is 4.264 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,000 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sxzL4f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)