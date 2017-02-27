BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Workday Inc:
* Workday announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Q4 revenue $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $430.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Workday Inc - "as we look ahead to fiscal 2018, we estimate that total revenues will be $2.005 billion - $2.025 billion or growth of 27-29pct"
* FY2018 revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing