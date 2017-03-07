March 7 Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse Group Inc - announced it has received letters of intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of workhorse W-15 electric pickup trucks

* Workhorse - letters of intent from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, City of Orlando, Southern California Public Power Authority, Clean Fuels Ohio

* Workhorse - subject to development, regulatory approval and financing, once production commences, workhorse expects W-15 to have a $52,500 MSRP