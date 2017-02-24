Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Feb 24 Workspace Group Plc:
* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg
* Building is being acquired at a capital value of 1,063 stg per sq.ft. And a net initial yield of 4.6 pct
* Transaction will be funded from existing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.