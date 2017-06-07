BRIEF-Saudi's Knowledge Economic City appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
June 7 Workspace Group Plc:
* FY profit before tax of 88.8 mln stg, lower than 2016 due to a smaller uplift in property valuation
* FY EPRA net asset value per share of 9.53 stg, up 3.3 pct
* A 40 pct increase in total dividend to 21.07p reflecting strong financial results and confidence in outlook for business
* FY underlying increase of 2.1 pct in property portfolio to 1,844 mln stg
* FY increase in total rent roll of 14.5 pct to 89.5 mln stg from rental growth at like-for-like properties, strong letting performance
* FY loan to value at 13 pct with undrawn facilities (including cash) of £123m
* "Despite uncertainty in market following eu referendum, we remain confident of our ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders" - CEO
* "Continue to see healthy demand for our space and we have financial resources to take advantage of acquisition opportunities"
* "Have a strong pipeline of refurbishments and redevelopments expected to deliver more than 1 million sq. ft. Of new and upgraded space over next three years"
* Final dividend of 14.27 pence (2016: 10.19 pence) will be paid on Aug.7 to shareholders on register at July 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares