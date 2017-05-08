BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 World Acceptance Corp
* World acceptance corp - on may 8, 2017, co entered into an eleventh amendment to amended and restated revolving credit agreement
* World acceptance - eleventh amendment amends revolving credit agreement to extend maturity date under revolving credit agreement from june 15, 2018 to june 15, 2019
* World acceptance - eleventh amendment amends revolving credit agreement to increase commitments from $370.0 million to $480.0 million
* World acceptance corp - eleventh amendment amends revolving credit agreement to restrict certain bulk purchases of finance receivables by co - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qhk5aQ) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper