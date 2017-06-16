UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 16 WideOpenWest Inc:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
* WideOpenWest Inc says its unit WideOpenWest Finance LLC has received commitments of $2.28 billion for new term B loans
* WideopenWest - expects to use proceeds of new term B loans, under its revolving credit facility to refinance existing term B loans
* WideOpenWest Inc says new term B loans are expected to mature in August 2023
* WideOpenWest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.