BRIEF-Acacia Mining sticks to 2017 output guidance as Tanzania export ban persists
* CEO says needs to address lack of trust between Tanzanian government and company
April 26 Wow Unlimited Media Inc:
* Wow Unlimited Media announces financial results for fiscal year end 2016
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc qtrly loss per share $2.30
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc qtrly revenue C$3.45 million versus c$3.54 million
* Announcing forthcoming departure of company's chief financial officer, Bryant Pike
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - appointment of Wow's VP of finance, Christine Read, to position of interim CFO effective immediately
* Wow Unlimited Media Inc - Pike will remain with co in a consulting capacity to assist with transition to a successor CFO until may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the dollar off recent lows.
June 15 A terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina will reopen and the safety zone has been lifted, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, after investigating a threat of a "dirty bomb" on a container ship.