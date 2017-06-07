June 7 Wpp Plc
* Reported billings for first four months up 7.8% at
£17.500 billion
* Reported revenue for first four months up 15.9% at £4.846
billion, up 0.9% at $6.037 billion, up 5.1% at eur 5.657 billion
and flat at ¥680 billion
* Constant currency revenue up 3.4%, like-for-like revenue
up 0.7%
* First four months revenue, net sales and profits well
above budget and ahead of last year
* Constant currency net debt at 30 april 2017 up £344
million on same date in 2016
* United Kingdom, with year-to-date, like-for-like revenue
and net sales growth of 5.6% and 5.1% respectively
* For remainder of 2017, focus remains on improving revenue
and net sales growth
* In UK advertising and media investment management, public
relations and public affairs and branding & identity businesses,
showing stronger growth than Q1
* Prospects in United Kingdom are more mixed as possible
post-brexit vote scenarios will play out over next two years and
uncertainties about outcomes increase
