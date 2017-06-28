June 28 WPP Plc:

* Cyber attack update

* ‍Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems​

* ‍Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis​

* ‍Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption​