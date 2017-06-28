BRIEF-UK competitions watchog decides not to refer acquisition by ZPG of Expert Agent
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002:
June 28 WPP Plc:
* Cyber attack update
* Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems
* Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis
* Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption
* Expects that core NPAT for financial year ending on 30 June 2017 will be between $33.5 million and $35.0 million
* Says announced that it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven