May 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
Trust
* WPT Industrial REIT announces first quarter results;
approves renewal of management agreements
* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says occupancy
remains strong at 98.4% at march 31, 2017
* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust says affo for
three months ended march 31, 2017 was $0.205 per unit
* WPT Industrial real estate investment trust - same
property noi increased 4.0% for three months ended march 31,
2017 compared to same period last year
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.233
* Qtrly AFFO per unit (diluted) $0.202
