Feb 22 WPX Energy Inc:

* WPX Energy reports 4Q and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.51

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* WPX Energy Inc - fourth-quarter 2016 oil production averaged 44,700 barrels per day, which was 15 percent higher than Q3

* WPX Energy Inc - total company production volumes of 88.7 mboe/d in fourth-quarter 2016 were up 9 percent versus. A year ago

* WPX Energy Inc - 2017 budget for drilling and completions is $870-$940 million to support a 10-rig program

* WPX Energy Inc says expects total production in 2017 of 103-113 mboe/d, including 52-56 mbbl/d of oil

* WPX Energy Inc says projected 2017 oil volumes represent 30 percent growth versus. 2016

* WPX Energy Inc - plans to spend an additional $35-$45 million to continue build out of its oil gathering system in basin in 2017

* WPX Energy-plans to invest $480-$510 million in delaware this year on a pro forma basis to complete an estimated 85-100 wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: