BRIEF-WPX Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.18‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc

* WPX Energy reports 2Q 2017 results

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍total company production volumes of 106.2 MBOE/d in second-quarter 2017 were up 18 percent versus. first-quarter 2017​

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍second-quarter 2017 natural gas volumes reflect impact of divesting non-core operations in Marcellus shale and Green River basin​

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍total liquids production surpassed 70,000 barrels per day for first time in a quarter, averaging 72,400 barrels per day in Q2 2017​

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍WPX is raising its full-year oil production guidance for 2017 to an average of 57 to 60 MBBL per day​

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍guidance for total equivalent production in 2017 is now 105 to 116 MBOE per day, up from 103 to 113 MBOE per day​

* WPX Energy Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted net loss from continuing operations $0.14 per share​

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍full-year 2017 capital spending is now estimated at $990 million to $1,070 million​

* WPX Energy Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.18