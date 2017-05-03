May 3 Wpx Energy Inc
* Wpx Energy reports 1q 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and ngl sales of $209 million accounted for 83
percent of wpx's first-quarter 2017 total product revenues of
$253 million
* Wpx energy inc - first-quarter oil volumes of 46,100
barrels per day
* Current production is approximately 55,000 bbl/d following
startup of 14 new wells that began flowback in april.
* Wpx Energy Inc - permian midstream jv process on track
with agreement expected midyear
* Wpx Energy Inc- total company production volumes of 90.0
mboe/d in first-quarter 2017 were up 1 percent versus.
Fourth-Quarter 2016
