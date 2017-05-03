May 3 Wpx Energy Inc

* Wpx Energy reports 1q 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil and ngl sales of $209 million accounted for 83 percent of wpx's first-quarter 2017 total product revenues of $253 million

* Wpx energy inc - first-quarter oil volumes of 46,100 barrels per day

* Current production is approximately 55,000 bbl/d following startup of 14 new wells that began flowback in april.

* Wpx Energy Inc - permian midstream jv process on track with agreement expected midyear

* Wpx Energy Inc- total company production volumes of 90.0 mboe/d in first-quarter 2017 were up 1 percent versus. Fourth-Quarter 2016