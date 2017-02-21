BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Wright Medical Group NV:
* Wright Medical Group N.V. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 sales $755 million to $765 million
* Q4 sales $193 million
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted ebitda from continuing operations of $78.5 million to $85.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP