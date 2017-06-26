Deutsche Bank said to lose as much as $60 mln over derivative trade- Bloomberg
June 27 Deutsche Bank is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 26 WSFS Financial Corp:
* WSFS Financial - acting u.s. Attorney for district of Delaware announced that wsfs customer, zahid aslam, was charged by federal grand jury on june 15
* WSFS Financial - customer was charged in 3-count indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud & making false statements on loan applications to wsfs
* WSFS Financial - charges filed against tae kim, wsfs associate from 2013 to 2016 who was relationship manager for aslam, with whom he is charged with conspiring
* WSFS Financial - WSFS conducted investigation into matter, which included complete review of all loans originated by kim while he was employed
* Wsfs financial - as of may 31, wsfs' total exposure to customer in question was $4.8 million, which includes a $1.7 million exposure to an alleged nominee borrower
* Wsfs financial corp - to date, investigation has determined that loan fraud scheme was isolated to kim's dealings with aslam - sec filing
* Wsfs financial corp - currently does not expect that this matter will have a material adverse effect on company
* Wsfs financial corp - to date, investigation determined loans were used to finance aslam's purchase of existing and ongoing medical businesses Source text (bit.ly/2rUReX3) Further company coverage:
June 27 Deutsche Bank is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, June 27 U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of the banking system since the 2007-09 crash.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, June 27 Beyond a headline-grabbing 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine EU antitrust regulators have levelled against Google, the internet giant is likely to be shackled for years by Tuesday's precedent-setting decision defining the company as a monopoly.