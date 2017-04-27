BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 WSFS Financial Corp
* WSFS reports 1Q 2017 EPS of $0.59, a 13 percent increase over 1Q 2016; net revenue improves 18 percent over 1Q 2016 driven by strong organic and acquisition growth in loans, deposits, and fee income
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Net interest income for 1Q 2017 was $53.1 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 17 percent compared to 1Q 2016
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million