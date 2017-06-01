BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 W&T Offshore Inc:
* W&T Offshore receives final trial court judgment in lawsuit
* Received judgment directing company to pay Apache Corp $43.2 million, plus $4.4 million.
* Court judgment stems from a previously disclosed lawsuit that Apache filed in Dec. 2014 regarding dispute about Apache's use of drilling rigs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
June 21 Missouri on Wednesday became the third U.S. state to accuse major drug manufacturers of fraudulently misrepresenting the risks of opioid painkillers now at the center of a national addiction epidemic.
June 21 Theranos Inc has told its investors it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a lawsuit by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc that had alleged the laboratory startup breached their contract, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.