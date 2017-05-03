May 3 W&T Offshore Inc
* W&T Offshore announces first quarter 2017 operational and
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 60 percent to $124.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 42,712 barrels
of oil equivalent ("boe") per day (or 3.8 million boe for
quarter)
* Qtrly production averaged 42,712 barrels of oil equivalent
("boe") per day
* W&T Offshore Inc - total production was 3.8 million
barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe") in q1 of 2017
* W&T Offshore Inc - expect to receive $71.7 million in
income tax refunds between 2017 and 2018
* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are
currently estimated at $125.0 million
* W&T Offshore Inc sees Q2 total production 3.7 mmboe - 4.1
mmboe
* Sees FY 2017 total production of 15.2 mmboe - 16.8 mmboe
