March 1 W&T Offshore Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $115.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 excluding items

* W&T Offshore Inc - year-end 2016 sec proved reserves were 74.0 million boe

* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are currently estimated at $125 million

* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 40,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day 55pct of which was oil and natural gas liquids