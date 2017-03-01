BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 W&T Offshore Inc:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $115.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 excluding items
* W&T Offshore Inc - year-end 2016 sec proved reserves were 74.0 million boe
* W&T Offshore Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are currently estimated at $125 million
* W&T Offshore Inc qtrly production averaged 40,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day 55pct of which was oil and natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries