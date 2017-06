March 31 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Ag

* As a result of the low-interest environment, FY financial result was 1.82 billion euros ($1.94 billion) below the previous year's figure of 2.03 billion euros

* Proposes a dividend of 60 eurocent per W & W share for FY

* Expects 2017 consolidated net profit on the 2016 level

* FY net profit 235.3 million euros versus 274.3 million euros year ago