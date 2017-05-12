BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG
* Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT AT EUR 69.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.6 MILLION)
* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, CONTINUES TO EXPECT A CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF AROUND 235 MILLION EUROS Source text - bit.ly/2pEuoAQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: