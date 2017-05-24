May 24 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4.20 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ctw2X5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)